Netflix announces 'Tudum' virtual fan event, teases sneak peeks for Stranger Things, Cowboy Bebop & more

Following in the footsteps of Warner Bros. (see: DC FanDome) and Disney (see: last December's investor day reveals), Netflix is now pursuing its own virtual con of sorts with "Tudum." Named for the iconic knocking sound that precedes all of the streaming giant's original projects, the three-hour fan event will feature sneak peeks at more than 70 highly-anticipated shows and films like Stranger Things 4, Cowboy Bebop, The Witcher Season 2, The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Army of Thieves, Cobra Kai Season 4, The Sandman, Red Notice, and much more.

Trailer premieres, exclusive news, and special celebrity appearances are all on the docket, per the official website, which contains a full list of all the titles you can expect to see featured during the event (scheduled for late September).

Check out the announcement video below:

Video of Tudum: A Global Fan Event | Official Teaser | Netflix

Basically "Geeked Week" on a much larger scale, Tudum will be the latest digital event of the pandemic era that allows a company to fully control the narrative and experience from top to bottom (as opposed to a collection of disjointed panels at a Comic Con-type gathering). "Our goal is simple," reads the release, "to entertain and honor Netflix fans from across the globe."

"Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event" kicks off on all of Netflix's YouTube channels Saturday, Sep. 25 at 12 p.m. EST. The streamer will also host live-streams on Twitter and Twitch. Special pre-shows centered around Korean and Indian shows and films (as well as specific anime content) begin at 8 a.m. EST on specific channels. In addition, fans can sign up to co-stream Tudum in real time if they wish to record their reactions to all of the reveals via Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch.