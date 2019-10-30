Latest Stories

First bloody look at Netflix's V-Wars adaptation starring vampire veteran Ian Somerhalder

Oct 30, 2019
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Oct 30, 2019

 V-Wars — Netflix's new vampire show based on Jonathan Maberry's IDW book series won't come in time for Halloween, but the streaming giant has released the first images to get you excited nonetheless.

The new series will feature vampire veteran Ian Somerhalder (The Vampire Diaries) as Dr. Luther Swann, who will enter into a world of vampires when a hot new vampire disease begins to transform his best friend, Michael Fayne (Adrian Holmes). The disease soon goes much further than just affecting Faybe, and eventually society as a whole begins to fracture into what Netlflix calls, "opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these 'vampires.'"

Swann will be racing against the clock to try and fix things, while Fayne will be attempting to be the most "powerful underground leader of the vampires." 

Check out the first images of Somerhalder and company right here: 

Ian Somerhalder in V-Wars (Netflix)

Credit: Netflix

V-Wars (Netflix)

Credit: Netflix

V-Wars (Netflix)

Credit: Netflix

V-Wars (Netflix)

Credit: Netflix

V-Wars (Netflix)

Credit: Netflix

Aside from Somerhalder and Holmes, the series will also star Jacky Lai, Peter Outerbridge, Kyle Briefkopf, Kimberly-Sue Murray, Greg Bryck, and Anthony Grant. 

V-Wars will fang it up on Netflix Dec. 5. 

