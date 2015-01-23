New actors confirmed for Jean, Cyclops, and Storm in X-Men Apocalypse

Thursday, director Bryan Singer revealed three new castings for the next entry in the X-Men film franchise, X-Men Apocalypse. It was previously reported that the film would take place in the '80s and feature younger versions of the characters Jean Grey, Cyclops and Storm. After an exhaustive search, Singer's found the lucky successors to their mutant thrones.

Cyclops, Jean and Storm appeared in the original X-Men film trilogy, and the last entry, X-Men: Days of Future Past. The roles were played by James Marsden, Famke Janssen and Halle Berry. But that trio is no more. Check out Singer's official casting announcement below.

Here's your new mutant team.

Sophie Turner has been cast in the role of Jean Grey. The British actress is best known for playing Sansa Stark on the HBO megahit Game of Thrones. Out of the three actors, she looks the most like her comic-book counterpart.

Tye Sheridan is a talented up-and-comer who'll play the young Cyclops. He's been making a name for himself on the independent film scene starring opposite Brad Pitt inThe Tree of Life, Matthew McConaughey in Mud and Nicolas Cage in Joe.

Alexandra Shipp will replace Halle Berry as the new Storm. The actress recently appeared in the Lifetime movie Aaliyah: Princess of R&B and the made-for-TV sequel Drumline: A New Beat.

These actors will join Oscar Isaac, who'll play the new villain, Apocalypse. James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence are expected to return as Prof. Xavier, Magneto and Mystique, respectively.

X-Men Apocalypse opens in theaters May 27, 2016.

