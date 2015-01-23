Latest Stories

Hellboy reboot David Harbour
Tag: Movies
Hellboy's second trailer debuts during the witching hour
The Evil Dead Official Poster 1981
Tag: Movies
Anchor Bay cult-film champion Jay Douglas dead at age 65
SpiderverseDance
Tag: Movies
Fresh off Oscar win, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse releases first 9 minutes free
georgiou-and-burnham
Tag: Fangrrls
In 'Light and Shadows,' Star Trek: Discovery’s search for Spock continues
Storm-Cyclops-Jean-Grey-X-Men.jpg

New actors confirmed for Jean, Cyclops, and Storm in X-Men Apocalypse

Contributed by
lana.jpg
Krystal Clark
Jan 23, 2015

Thursday, director Bryan Singer revealed three new castings for the next entry in the X-Men film franchise, X-Men Apocalypse. It was previously reported that the film would take place in the '80s and feature younger versions of the characters Jean Grey, Cyclops and Storm. After an exhaustive search, Singer's found the lucky successors to their mutant thrones.

Cyclops, Jean and Storm appeared in the original X-Men film trilogy, and the last entry, X-Men: Days of Future Past. The roles were played by James Marsden, Famke Janssen and Halle Berry. But that trio is no more. Check out Singer's official casting announcement below. 

Here's your new mutant team. 

Sophie Turner has been cast in the role of Jean Grey. The British actress is best known for playing Sansa Stark on the HBO megahit Game of Thrones. Out of the three actors, she looks the most like her comic-book counterpart.

Tye Sheridan is a talented up-and-comer who'll play the young Cyclops. He's been making a name for himself on the independent film scene starring opposite Brad Pitt inThe Tree of Life, Matthew McConaughey in Mud and Nicolas Cage in Joe.

Alexandra Shipp will replace Halle Berry as the new Storm. The actress recently appeared in the Lifetime movie Aaliyah: Princess of R&B and the made-for-TV sequel Drumline: A New Beat.

These actors will join Oscar Isaac, who'll play the new villain, Apocalypse. James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence are expected to return as Prof. Xavier, Magneto and Mystique, respectively. 

X-Men Apocalypse opens in theaters May 27, 2016.

(via Twitter)

Tag: X-Men: Apocalypse
Tag: Bryan Singer
Tag: Sophie Turner
Tag: Tye Sheridan
Tag: Alexandra Shipp

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: X-Men: Apocalypse
Tag: Sophie Turner
CyclopsandJean_0.jpg
First pics of Jean Grey, Jubilee, Cyclops and Nightcrawler on the set of X-Men: Apocalypse
Nathalie Caron
Apr 28, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 9
Tag: X-Men: Apocalypse
Tag: Tye Sheridan
TyeSheridan-Cyclops-X-Men-Apocalypse.png
Tye Sheridan teases an 'angry' and 'lost' Cyclops for X-Men: Apocalypse
Nathalie Caron
Jul 29, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: X-Men: Apocalypse
Tag: Bryan Singer
Bryan_Singer_Sophie_Turner_X-Men_Apocalypse_Shot.png
Bryan Singer shows Sophie Turner his mad archery skills on the set of X-Men: Apocalypse
Nathalie Caron
Jun 18, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: X-Men: Apocalypse
Tag: Oscar Isaac
Oscar Isaac X-Men: Apocalypse
Oscar Isaac says X-Men: Apocalypse was an uncomfortable experience that hampered his enjoyment of making it
Josh Weiss
Nov 16, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6