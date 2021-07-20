Reveal: Salute 'Kingdom Come's' 25th anniversary with new Alex Ross Comic-Con@Home litho first look

Twenty-five years ago the comics industry was rocked by one of the most influential and striking superhero series ever to arrive on planet Earth. That legendary four-issue DC Comics miniseries, co-written with Mark Waid and superbly illustrated by a young Alex Ross, was called Kingdom Come and its revolutionary painted artwork and intense storytelling elevated the medium to a stratospheric level.

Now superstar Alex Ross is marking the occasion by releasing a never-offered Kingdom Come fine art lithograph for this year's virtual ﻿Comic-Con@Home as an online exclusive starting July 23 at 12 p.m. ET — and SYFY WIRE has a special first look at the deluxe anniversary piece alongside a new informational video on its creation.

Credit: Alex Ross Art

Kingdom Come, the Eisner and Harvey Award-winning release from 1996 that helped forge Alex Ross into an international sensation, remains a must-read book that is still as fresh and relevant as ever.

This dynamic Ross illustration captures Superman and his allies in a tense moment in the New Oa war room, hashing out the strategy for the inevitable battle looming on the horizon. Their mission is one of crystal clarity: to restore balance to the world and hold to account the reckless new generation of superheroes.

Video of Kingdom Come: Superman

"I got to put in a lot of additional time in this piece, rendering these future versions of DC characters with their changed looks," Ross explains in the new video. "To show what happens when they are 20 years older and many of them have been replaced with surrogates, who are the younger people coming up."

Each dramatic 48" W x 22" H piece is hand-signed by Alex Ross, reproduced as a Giclée on Elegance Velvet Canvas, and is individually-numbered out of a total edition size of 25. The price per print is $1395 and includes an official Certificate of Authenticity.

For more order information or to land on the wait list, visit Alex Ross Art HERE.