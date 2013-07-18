New Assassin’s Creed 4 trailer is better than Pirates of the Caribbean

Ubisoft has released an exciting new cinematic trailer for Assassin’s Creed 4 that looks even better than Pirates of the Caribbean.

Titled "Life on the High Seas," the stunning trailer sees our new Assassin Edward Kenway -- father of Haytham Kenway from Assassin’s Creed 3 -- doing what pirates do best: drinking, singing and fighting.

The trailer shows off the game’s improved and more expansive naval battles with the crew boarding enemy ships while firing, as well as laying siege to a fortress. Ha! The life of a bloody pirate.

Assassin’s Creed 4 will also boast a larger environment—the largest of any in the franchise so far—with 50 locations, including Havana, Kingston, Nassau, a smuggler’s cove, fishing villages, plantations and jungles.

For those who’ve never played an Assassin’s Creed game, know that there are also some sci-fi-ish elements to the action-packed games with the Animus interface, a device that allows a person to experience the memories of their Assassin ancestors -- that and the Knights Templar conspiracy theories, as well as a mysterious object called the "Apple of Eden." All those things should be enough to tempt you to get immersed into the whole Assassin's Creed larger-than-life world. Believe us: It's a big, interesting world.

If you're are still not convinced, know that there's also an Assassin’s Creed film, co-produced by and starring Michael Fassbender in the role of the Assassin, that's in the works. Should be fun.

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag will be released in Oct. 29 in North America and on Nov. 1 in Europe. It’ll be available on Xbox 360, PC, Wii U, the PS3 and PS4. Arrrrr!

(via Digital Spy)