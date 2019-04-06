Latest Stories

Marvel/IMDB

New Avengers Endgame featurette has a lot at stake.

Contributed by
Alexis Sottile
Apr 6, 2019

We at SYFY, fans all over the world, fans at SYFY (probably the very desks and inanimate objects at SYFY) are counting down the days and nights til the release of the over a decade long MCU timeline's three hour culmination, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th. Movie theaters across the country have even begun hosting marathons of every film in the MCU  to hold us all over. And our own Carly Lane kicked off the 59 hours of fan-tastic film preamble by live-tweeting Captain America at SYFY Fangrrls just last night.

So every tidbit the Russo Brothers dole out to us in the meanwhile (T-minus 20 days til liftoff) is precious, and this morning's one minute behind-the-scenes featurette, threaded through with mini-interviews with the likes of Iron Man's Robert Downey Jr,  Captain America's Chris Evans, and Black Widow's Scarlett Johannson is definitely more than enough of a breadcrumb trail to get us ready for what's coming soon.

Take a look for yourself: 

I'm especially intrigued by Downey's assertion that we can't even guess what's coming. Some of the guesses have been so good, and I've been personally looking forward to some kind of journey into the Quantum Realm (a favorite theory), yet now I'm actually wondering if we're in for a deep dive into the Kree-Skrull War instead, or if, (surprise!) Thanos was working for Red Skull all along. One thing is for sure: April 26th cannot come fast enough...

