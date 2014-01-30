New batch of Winter Soldier pics gives first look at Batroc the Leaper

New images from the set of Captain America's next adventure have arrived, and with them we get our first glimpse of a villain in action.

We're closing in on T minus two months until Captain America: The Winter Soldier hits theaters, and the publicity machine is shifting into high gear. Today, Marvel revealed five new behind-the-scenes photos from the flick, featuring Cap himself, Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie's Falcon, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and, most notably, the first appearance of Batroc the Leaper, the French mercenary and kickboxer played by former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre.

Since Batroc's been dueling hand to hand (and foot to foot) with Cap in Marvel Comics since 1966, it's fitting that the first time we see the big-screen version of the character is while he's filming a fight scene in one of the images below. He certainly looks imposing, and it's cool that Marvel Studios let him keep his shirt/jacket from the comics. Sadly, though, he seems to be missing his facial hair, so we'll just have to get used to a Batroc who can't twirl his mustache.

Check out the new pics below, and start polishing your shield. Captain America: The Winter Soldier hits theaters April 4.

