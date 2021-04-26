The New Captain America finally arrives in final 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' poster, new pics

There's a new Captain America in town, and Marvel Studios is not being shy about letting us know. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was many things, from an exploration of the aftermath of The Blip to a spy drama about secret super soldiers that set up the next few years of Marvel espionage stories. More than anything else, though, it was Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) journey to embracing his destiny, accepting Steve Rogers' choice to name him his heir, and wielding the shield as the new Captain America.

There were more than a few false starts along the way, of course. The series began with Sam giving up the shield with the understanding that it would be locked in a museum, only to later find that the U.S. government had given it to their hand-picked new Cap, John Walker (Wyatt Russell). Then there was the drama with new black market super soldiers, the looming mystery of the Power Broker, the reveal of Isaiah Bradley as a super soldier lost to history, and much more.

Finally, though, Sam realized that the only way to really change things was to take the shield up himself, which unfolded in glorious fashion during the season finale on Friday. Now, Disney+ has dropped a poster featuring the new Captain America in all his glory, along with some hi-res stills that really capture the full power of the new red, white, and blue flight gear.

Why does the poster still say The Falcon and the Winter Soldier instead of embracing the Captain America and the Winter Soldier bookending from the finale? We don't know, but it's pretty clear that Marvel is ready to let the world know that Sam Wilson is The Man as far as the shield is concerned for the foreseeable future.

The season finale last week set up all kinds of developments to draw future stories from, and not long after it debuted reports emerged that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman is working on a fourth Captain America film at Marvel, which will be the first in the series to put Sam Wilson in the title role. So, get ready for the new era of Captain America, because it's going to last quite a bit longer than a single hour of TV.