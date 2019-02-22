New Captain Marvel featurette and clip sheds light on 'paranoia' of Kree-Skrull War

Captain Marvel is just two weeks away, and as the rave reviews from early screenings roll in and advance ticket sales build, those of us still waiting to see the film are eager for any piece of footage we can get our hands on. Thankfully, today we got both a new featurette and a new clip offering new glimpses into the Kree side of Carol Danvers' (Brie Larson) origin story.

Marvel Comics fans got very excited at San Diego Comic Con back in 2017 when Marvel announced that the film would explore not just the origin story of Carol Danvers, but also become the first big-screen appearance of the Skrulls, the race of shape-shifting infiltrators that have been a part of Marvel Comics since the early days of the Fantastic Four. Things got even more interesting when it became clear the film would somehow incorporate aspects of the Kree-Skrull War, a 1971 storyline detailing a bitter conflict between the two races.

While the film is Carol's story, and the Kree-Skrull conflict is only one part of it, we can't wait to see how all of that unfolds, and Entertainment Weekly just dropped a new featurette that helps explain how the struggle fits into the film, and how Carol fits into the struggle.

"Carol knows the Skrulls have infiltrated Earth, and it kind of creates this sense of paranoia," co-director Anna Boden said. "The Skrulls are after something, and part of the mystery of the movie is Carol trying to figure out what they're after, and getting it before they do."

The featurette isn't all we have to savor today, though. We also have a new clip that revealed what Oscar-winner Annette Bening is doing in the film. Bening appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday and brought the new footage, which shows her interacting with Carol as the Kree Supreme Intelligence.

In the brief footage, the Intelligence questions Carol's fitness for duty as she also explains the threat of the Skrulls and how it ties into Carol's past. The footage starts at about 3:40 in the video below.

Video of Annette Bening Spilled Some Marvel Secrets To Her Kids

As you can see, the clip ends rather abruptly, which suggests the Supreme Intelligence has much more to say to Carol than what we're allowed to see in a spoiler-free way. Just two more weeks and we get to find out what.

Captain Marvel is in theaters March 8.