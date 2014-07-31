New Doctor Who Season 8 premiere pics feature the return of an old fan favorite

Pics from the first episode of Doctor Who’s season eight have been released, and we’ve got a look at one of the Doctor’s very old returning friends.

The new series will start with a bang with a feature-length episode titled "Deep Breath," written by Who showrunner Steven Moffat.

The new pics officially reveal that the Paternoster Gang is back for another Victorian adventure and, as always, wherever they go, MURDER MUST ENSUE (or something very mysterious indeed).

Although there are no pics of either Jenny Flint (Catrin Stewart) or the Sontaran Commander Strax (Dan Starkey), the Silurian Madam Vastra (Neve McIntosh) is here, and there's no doubt the rest of the gang are not far behind.

Oh, and notice that Peter Capaldi’s still wearing the Eleventh Doctor’s clothes in the first pic, and that he’s looking quite bedraggled in the others while his companion Clara (Jenna Coleman) is wearing Victorian attire. Again. Which begs the question: Are they undercover? The plot thickens.

Have a look at the gallery below. And Listen! to what the Doctor has to say.

Doctor Who season eight will premiere on Aug. 23.

(via BBC Doctor Who)