In new Earth to Echo trailer, tweens help an adorable alien--after it says it won't eat them

What do you get when you make a movie about children who discover an alien among them and try to hide their secret? If you do it well, you get E.T. But if you do it in 2014, with characters who film their adventures on their cameras and cell phones as they go, you get Earth to Echo.

As far as we can tell from the most recent trailer, below, Earth to Echo looks like it shares some cinematic DNA with Steven Spielberg's 1982 sci-fi classic (of course, you could say the same thing about Super 8, which, although an extremely likable film, didn't have the emotional staying power of E.T.). We won't know until July 2, but so far, Earth to Echo looks like a movie that will make us smile.

Earth to Echo is a PG movie, which means the kids it's aiming at will actually be able to see it. Plus, if the movie manages to keep up its humor, its intelligence and its eye-catching effects, adults will be more than happy to take them.

According to Relativity's press release,

Tuck, Munch and Alex are a trio of inseparable friends whose lives are about to change. Their neighborhood is being destroyed by a highway construction project that is forcing their families to move away. But just two days before they must part ways, the boys begin receiving a strange series of signals on their phones. Convinced something bigger is going on, they team up with another school friend, Emma, and set out to look for the source of their phone signals. What they discover is something beyond their wildest imaginations: a small alien who has become stranded on Earth. In need of their help, the four friends come together to protect the alien and help him find his way home. This journey, full of wonder and adventure, is their story, and their secret.

