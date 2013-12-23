Latest Stories

The X-Files episode 1101 My Struggle III - Mulder and Scully
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 05/25
Sophie Turner demonstrates Jean Grey's power move on The Graham Norton Show
Tag: Movies
The Dark Phoenix cast show off their power moves on the Graham Norton Show
Indiana Jones Traps
Tag: Movies
Ranking the weirdest traps in the Indiana Jones movies
jessica cummings rekt global esports
Tag: Fangrrls
Women of esports: Jessica Cummings, ReKTGlobal associate
BlastrTVFamiles.jpg

New episode! BlastrTV counts down sci-fi's 10 most F'd up families

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Scott Edelman
Dec 23, 2013

It's getting to be that time of year when many of us will head home for the holiday to visit with our families. Which also makes it that time of year when many of us will start complaining about those families. But we've got something for you that could ease the pain, for these 10 dysfunctional families from sci-fi, fantasy and horror just might put things in perspective.

BlastrTV host Nicki Clyne -- who's already been your guide to the best bars in genre film and TV, our favorite sci-fi first episodes and the most controversial sci-fi endings ever  -- now takes a look at the Skywalkers, the Lannisters and eight other sets of relatives that put the F-d up in families.

Check out our final new BlastrTV episode of 2013 below.

This clip, as well as all past and future episodes of BlastrTV, are also available in the Syfy Now app for iPhone and iPad, as well as Syfy's Xbox app and Roku Channel. If you're looking to view this episode in the Blastr app, you can access it in the video section. Stay tuned for more from Nicki and BlastrTV!

Binary Data <Video Not Found>
Tag: blastrtv
Tag: Nicki Clyne

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: