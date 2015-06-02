Latest Stories

Ant-Man-Marvel-1.jpg

New extended Ant-Man TV spot brings on the funny (and some new footage!)

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Jun 2, 2015

An extended, minute-long TV spot for Marvel’s Ant-Man has just hit the web. You might have seen a couple TV spots already, but this one brings even more humor for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s tiniest superhero (small in stature only, of course). The latest television ad has lots more snippets of new footage featuring our former-thief-turned-superhero-in-the-making Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in action. We’re also getting our first look at Lang interacting with Michael Pena’s character, Luis. And it’s quite funny. Check it out:

In "Ant-Man," Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) approaches master thief Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) with a suit that grants him the ability to shrink in size but increases his strength! Scott must embrace his inner hero and put the suit to good use and save the world under Pym's leadership.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man stars Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Corey Stoll, Evangeline Lilly, David Dastmalchian, Michael Pena, Bobby Cannavale, Abby Ryder Fortson, Judy Greer, Wood Harris John Slattery and Gregg Turkington. The movie will shrink into hit theaters on July 17, 2015.

(via Comic Book Movie)

Tag: Ant-Man
Tag: Paul Rudd
Tag: Marvel

