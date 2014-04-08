New extended trailer previews S.H.I.E.L.D.'s return, aftermath of Winter Soldier

All hell is getting ready to break loose on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and a new trailer shows the potentially massive impact Captain America: Winter Soldier will have on the series.

Spoilers ahead for Captain America: The Winter Soldier!

As we learned this weekend in Marvel’s latest blockbuster, S.H.I.E.L.D. has been infiltrated by HYDRA for decades, and the agency was essentially dismantled by Cap and his team in their efforts to stop the HYDRA agents in the upper levels of the agency.

In a pretty ambitious move, the series is essentially taking place in real time around the film, and tonight’s episode, “Turn, Turn, Turn,” will pick up in the immediate aftermath of the movie. If they can pull it off, it’ll be one of the most effective film-to-TV crossovers in media history.

The cast and crew are selling the crossover as a series-busting event, and it sounds like all the big questions will be coming out into the open soon enough. From the Clairvoyant to Agent May’s secret phone calls, we want some answers. Here’s hoping they’re worth the wait.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesday nights on ABC.

(Via TV Line)