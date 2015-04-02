New Flash footage reveals Arrow crossover, epic Firestorm team-up and the ATOM

If you were concerned about Barry Allen having his hands full with Reverse-Flash, don’t worry -- it looks like the Scarlet Speedster will be getting some help from a few other DC heavyweights.

Along with that mind-blowing episode earlier this week, The CW also unveiled a look-ahead trailer for The Flash showing off footage from the remainder of season one. From superhero team-ups to some massive battles, it looks like this show has only begun to blow our collective minds.

The footage shows the Flash, Arrow and Firestorm (two Amells for the price of one!) teaming up to seemingly take on the Reverse-Flash, which looks like it could be the closest (and coolest) thing we’re going to see in regard to a small-screen Justice League. Also of note: Oliver’s costume has gotten a major, League of Assassins-inspired tuneup. Hmm. Yeah, that has our curiosity piqued.

The trailer also offers up a new look at Gorilla Grodd, who will apparently be getting his shot at the spotlight soon. We also get some timey-wimey stuff from Barry, and it seems he’ll be taking a shot at changing the past to save his mother — and considering how that went in the comics, we can’t wait to see how it’s adapted here. Oh, and the ATOM also pops by Central City.

Check out the footage below and let us know what you think:

The Flash airs Tuesday nights on The CW.

(Via The CW)