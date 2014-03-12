New Flash set video, pics finally show that super-suit in action

We apparently wonât have to wait too long to see Grant Gustin suit up as the Flash once the pilot episode for that Arrow spinoff rolls around.
With filming underway on the pilot, some high-quality set pics and video have started leaking out to show how that new suit looks in action. Honestly, itâs not bad, and weâre curious to see how this looks edited and on-screen. It apparently offers enough flexibility for Gustinâs Barry Allen to get around, so thatâs good.
A Flash suit is a hard sell, but this design is about as good as fans could hope for, though it definitely bears some resemblance to Ben Affleckâs Daredevil costume. That doesn't necessarily have to be a bad thing, and this definitely gives us hope that the Arrow team can actually pull this off.
The set pics and clip show Gustinâs Flash running and jumping around, plus we get our first look at Candice Pattonâs Iris West, Barry Allenâs traditional love interest in the comic canon.
The Flash pilot is set to debut this fall. What do you think?
(Via Comic Book Movie)