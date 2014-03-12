Latest Stories

Werner Herzog in Jack Reacher
New Flash set video, pics finally show that super-suit in action

Trent Moore
Mar 12, 2014

We apparently wonât have to wait too long to see Grant Gustin suit up as the Flash once the pilot episode for that Arrow spinoff rolls around.

With filming underway on the pilot, some high-quality set pics and video have started leaking out to show how that new suit looks in action. Honestly, itâs not bad, and weâre curious to see how this looks edited and on-screen. It apparently offers enough flexibility for Gustinâs Barry Allen to get around, so thatâs good.

A Flash suit is a hard sell, but this design is about as good as fans could hope for, though it definitely bears some resemblance to Ben Affleckâs Daredevil costume. That doesn't necessarily have to be a bad thing, and this definitely gives us hope that the Arrow team can actually pull this off.

The set pics and clip show Gustinâs Flash running and jumping around, plus we get our first look at Candice Pattonâs Iris West, Barry Allenâs traditional love interest in the comic canon.

The Flash pilot is set to debut this fall. What do you think?

