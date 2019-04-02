New Game of Thrones footage reveals Jon and Arya reunion; plus cameo news

We're now less than two weeks away from the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones, and HBO is not letting up on the onslaught of promos. In fact, like the Night King's army of the dead, the sheer number of new teasers just seems to be growing at an exponential rate.

As of Tuesday morning, HBO has already released three new teaser spots for the final season of their epic fantasy series, all of them offering up brief glimpses of new footage cut with things we've already seen in the full trailers. Each teaser offers something memorable, but they're all pointing toward the same massive confrontation we've been hearing about ever since the Season 8 premiere date was announced: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and their allies facing off against the dead at Winterfell.

To that end, many of the show's major characters are making their way to the ancestral seat of House Stark for the very first time, including Daenerys, and of course Tyrion Lannister, who seems to be addressing the lords of the North in a spot titled "Together."

Video of Game of Thrones | Season 8 | Official Promo: Together (HBO)

A second spot, titled "Survival" reveals an even bigger moment, as Jon Snow and Arya Stark meet again in the godswood within the walls of Winterfell. Jon has reunited with Sansa and Bran already, but he left Winterfell last season before Arya arrived back, which means this season will mark the first time these two have seen each other since all the way back in Season 1 when they left for their respective destinations. Arya and Jon were particularly close back then, but they've both changed a lot. We'll see what happens when these two new personalities come together.

Video of Game of Thrones | Season 8 | Official Promo: Survival (HBO)

Then there's the third spot, which dropped Tuesday morning and carries an altogether different tone. Titled "Aftermath," it presents an image of an empty, windswept Winterfell covered in snow. But Winterfell's not just empty. It's in ruins, and as the camera moves throughout the castle, we see Arya's sword Needle abandoned amid the destruction, and then the camera lingers on the castle gate, where Jon's sword Longclaw is lying in a mound of snow. There's a bit of blood splattered on it, and as the wintry wind clears for a moment, we see a silhouetted shambling away.

The message is clear: This is what happens if the Night King wins. There are no bodies, because they've all gotten up and followed him to the next point of conquest.

But even that's not all the Game of Thrones goodness we've received so far this week. We've also gotten word that another celebrity cameo is in store for Season 8, and this time NFL fans in particular will want to take notice. The Wrap reports that Joey Bosa, a defensive end for the Los Angeles Chargers, will have an undisclosed cameo role in Season 8. Bosa is a massive fan of the series, and while we don't know what role he's playing, we do know he's a pretty massive guy, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him armored up for a fight scene.

But wait, we're still not done with new Game of Thrones material today. The show's official YouTube channel has also dropped another new behind the scenes featurette, this time focusing on the incredible visual effects of Season 7. Check it out for more details on how the shows VFX team managed to set fire to a frozen lake, kill a dragon, and bring down The Wall.

Video of Inside Game of Thrones: A Story in Visual Effects – BTS (HBO)

Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO.