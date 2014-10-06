New Game of Thrones S5 set pics finally feature THAT pivotal Cersei scene

Filming on the fifth season of Game of Thrones is in full swing in Croatia (which stands in for King's Landing), and we’ve got our first look at a pivotal scene from George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire saga.

Without a doubt, this must be one of the many scenes we’re absolutely dying to see in the upcoming fifth season of HBO’s hit fantasy series, if not THE SCENE.

*SERIES AND BOOK SPOILERS AHEAD*

Okay, now. That's done. Pheww.

The scene? Cersei Lannister’s infamous Walk of Penance, in which the character is made to walk from the Great Sept of Baelor to the Red Keep amidst cheering crowds whilst her head is shaved of her long, golden locks, and she’s stripped naked.

Actress Lena Headey, who plays the deliciously bad, complex and proud Queen Cersei, spoke to us exclusively about this pivotal scene back in March:

“I think, you know, it's interesting, that part for me. I've been very adamant about keeping her kind of clothed because I think that's part of her power. And she can still be sort of sexual and weird and female, but she doesn't have to be naked. And I think it makes for a more shocking disempowering moment when this happens. So, we'll see. I'm a little scared.”

From the one particular pic in the gallery below, which either shows Headey or her show double, it’s difficult to say if Cersei will be naked or partially clothed, but her hair is shorn short, her shoulders are bare, her back covered with what looks like blood and fruit stains.

So the question is: will the scene be as graphic as it is depicted in Martin’s fifth novel A Dance with Dragons, on which season five is partially based on?

