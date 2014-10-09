New Ghostbusters director opens up about the female-led 'origin story' reboot

Forget Ghostbusters 3. A female-led reboot of Ghostbusters is rolling through development, and the film’s director, Paul Feig, has opened up about their new-look vision for the franchise.

After word broke that Feig (Bridesmaids) and Katie Dippold (The Heat) were teaming up for the project, Entertainment Weekly caught up with him to talk at length about the project. Long story short: It’s in a new continuity where the original films never happened, they’re open to cameos from original stars (in different roles), and they have a rough outline for what they want to do.

The full interview is well worth a read, and includes a ton of comments from Feig about his thoughts on the property and how they’ll reinvent it with a new cast and team. It sounds like they have a solid concept to build on, and with Feig pulling the strings, they might actually be able to pull it off. Check out some key excerpts below:

“I love origin stories. That’s my favorite thing. I love the first one so much I don’t want to do anything to ruin the memory of that. So it just felt like, let’s just restart it because then we can have new dynamics. I want the technology to be even cooler. I want it to be really scary, and I want it to happen in our world today that hasn’t gone through it so it’s like, oh my God what’s going on? … We want to have fun with giving nods to what came before, but we don’t want to be bound by it because Katie and I already have talked at length and we have really fun ideas for things. But we want to tell the stories that we would like to tell, which means we want to tell the character arcs that we want to tell, which means we want to start with some of our characters in a different place or with different personalities and things they have to overcome and learn through the experience of this first movie. My number one thing is always about character and what is somebody learning from or transforming through whatever happens to them in the movie. So I think there will be definitely room to play with that. We want to do clever nods to it, but not cloying nods to it. We want to have the ability to really bring it into modern day… I look at this the same way a superhero movie launches where it’s always fun to see, like, what are they going to do with the costumes this time? What are they going to do with the hardware this time? It’s not going to be, here is the exact same stuff. It’s also not going to go, screw you, if you like that stuff, it’s all completely different. We’re going to have fun with it, but again, bring it into our time period. I’m a big hardware nerd when it comes to sci-fi and all of that so I love all the gear and I love all that. We’re really going to have fun with playing with the science of it. I think fans will be very happy with what we do because it has fun with what came before but it’s new. It’s just a new, fun take on it.”

So what do you think about the Ghostbusters reboot? Would you prefer a continuation of the original, or this twist on the classic?

(Via Entertainment Weekly)