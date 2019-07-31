WIRE Buzz: Darkseid heading to New Gods movie, Little Monsters resurrects new trailer, more

Did somebody say WIRE Buzz? Today's roundup involves the New Gods movie, the zombie comedy Little Monsters, and director James Wan's next horror project.

Interacting with fans over Twitter, director Ava DuVernay (A Wrinkle in Time) confirmed that her upcoming live-action New Gods movie for Warner Bros. and DC (which she's co-writing with Tom King) will indeed feature two classic Jack Kirby creations: Darkseid and the Furies.

Darkseid is the ruler of the hellish planet of Apokolips, while the Furies — led by Granny Goodness — are badass female warriors who are zealously loyal to him. An insanely iconic antagonist in the DC Universe (famously serving as the inspiration for Marvel's Thanos), Darkseid was originally meant to appear as the main villain in the DCEU for Zack Snyder's second Justice League film, which was never made.

Credit: Twitter

Credit: Twitter

New Gods has yet to set a theatrical release date. If it sticks closely to the comic book source material, the story will likely center on the relationship between the inhabitants of Apokolips and its sister planet, the utopia of New Genesis.

A new red-band trailer for Little Monsters proves that the Lupita Nyong'o-led zombie flick is an uproariously hilarious twist on the undead genre. In a trope-destroying introduction, the trailer opens with an armed soldier asking if the world is dealing with slow zombies or fast ones. The central action focuses on Miss Caroline (Nyong'o), a ukulele-playing kindergarten teacher trying to protect her young students from the horrors of the flesh-eating apocalypse.

Far and away, Nyong'o looks to be the best character, along with Josh Gad's Teddy McGiggle, a sort of Mister Rogers character who apparently doesn't give a rat's ass about kids when it comes time to saving his own skin.

Watch below:

Video of LITTLE MONSTERS - OFFICIAL RED-BAND TRAILER - IN CINEMAS NOVEMBER 15

"A warm-hearted kids film at heart is shaken, stirred, and blended with bloody zombie violence and cascades of scabrous sex talk in Little Monsters," wrote Todd McCarthy in his review of the movie for The Hollywood Reporter. "Writer-director Abe Forsythe hardly lets a minute go by without trying to top himself when it comes to gross-out humor and send-ups of genre tropes, and this Sundance midnight offering enjoys the welcome bonuses of Lupita Nyong’o as an ever-resourceful school teacher and Josh Gad as a loathsome kiddie TV host."

Little Monsters shambles into theaters on Nov. 15.

Before he jumps back into the ocean for Aquaman 2 (out Dec. 16, 2022) James Wan will direct a horror-based project at the Warner Bros.-owned New Line Cinema, Variety has confirmed.

Not many details are currently known about the film other than the fact that Wan is co-writing the screenplay with Ingrid Bisu (a veteran of The Nun). In addition, Wan, also acting as producer, wants to shoot the movie in Los Angeles this fall before transitioning into pre-production on Aquaman 2 in 2020.

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

While the filmmaker proved himself adept at adapting a comic book, he'll always have an affinity for the horror genre, which kickstarted his career with the first Saw movie in 2004. From there, he went on to direct The Conjuring and Insidious, with the former launching an entire shared cinematic universe of horror.