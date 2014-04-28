This new Guardians of the Galaxy pic is our best look at Karen Gillan's Nebula yet

A brand-new pic of former Doctor Who companion Karen Gillan has been released, giving us one of the best looks we’ve had so far of Gillan as the big, bad, blue villainess Nebula in Marvel's upcoming out-of-this-world superhero flick Guardians of the Galaxy.

This newest still reveals a fresh new look at Ronan the Accuser’s (Lee Pace) right-hand woman, who’s also working for the Mad Titan himself, Thanos -- last seen during the end credits of The Avengers.

Director James Gunn recently revealed about Nebula’s past that “Thanos slaughtered [Gamora's, played by Zoe Saldana] family and Nebula's, then raised them together as siblings. They were bioengineered to become living weapons, so he's really good at killing people.”

Also: BONUS! We’ve got a brand-new pic of Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, observing the orb (and looking totally adorbs). Granted, the still’s a couple days old, but since we hadn’t put it up anywhere on the site, you can enjoy it right here, right now!

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will rocket into theaters on Aug. 1.

(USA Today via Comic Book Movie, and Comic Book Movie)