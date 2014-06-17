New Guardians of the Galaxy UK trailer packs lots of new footage

Another Guardians of the Galaxy trailer is here, and there's plenty more to see.

We're just weeks away from the release of Marvel's next superhero adventure, and the more we see of director James Gunn's cosmic action comedy, the more we want those weeks to fly by. Last night, a new U.K. trailer dropped for the flick, and it's full of new footage, dialogue, laughs and drama, beginning with the origin of Peter "Star-Lord" Quill (Chris Pratt).

While the film's other trailers have chosen to focus more on assembling the team and establishing that they're out to battle the threat of Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), this trailer's focused a bit more on character, specifically how a kid from Earth found his way to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. We also get more time devoted to Gamora (Zoe Saldana, who finally gets some dialogue in this trailer) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper), plus some wonderful bits of comedic interaction between Star-Lord and Rocket that really showcase the spirit of Rocket's character and how the film's hoping to blend comedy with a story of good versus evil. It's likely the funniest trailer yet for the film, even though it doesn't feature the tone-setting retro soundtrack of the other footage we've seen so far. And if you didn't think a talking raccoon could work on the big screen before, there's a very good chance you will now.

Check out the trailer below, then get set to watch it again and relive the new moments we've been given to soak in, especially the Rocket parts.

Guardians of the Galaxy hits theaters Aug. 1, unless you're in the U.K. Then you'll get it July 31, you lucky devil.

(Via Den of Geek)