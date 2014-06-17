Latest Stories

Game of Thrones menu items at Shake Shack
Tag: TV
Valar Burguhlis: Shake Shack offering a meal of ice and fire with new Game of Thrones menu items
Paul Sparks
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Castle Rock recasts Ace; Black Widow lands co-lead; more
ambrose_chilling_adventures_of_sabrina
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 4/10/19: The witching hour
David Harbour in Hellboy
Tag: Movies
'A grotesque misfire': Hellboy reboot gets some hellish reviews
Drax-Guardians.png

New Guardians of the Galaxy UK trailer packs lots of new footage

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jun 17, 2014

Another Guardians of the Galaxy trailer is here, and there's plenty more to see. 

We're just weeks away from the release of Marvel's next superhero adventure, and the more we see of director James Gunn's cosmic action comedy, the more we want those weeks to fly by. Last night, a new U.K. trailer dropped for the flick, and it's full of new footage, dialogue, laughs and drama, beginning with the origin of Peter "Star-Lord" Quill (Chris Pratt).

While the film's other trailers have chosen to focus more on assembling the team and establishing that they're out to battle the threat of Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), this trailer's focused a bit more on character, specifically how a kid from Earth found his way to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. We also get more time devoted to Gamora (Zoe Saldana, who finally gets some dialogue in this trailer) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper), plus some wonderful bits of comedic interaction between Star-Lord and Rocket that really showcase the spirit of Rocket's character and how the film's hoping to blend comedy with a story of good versus evil. It's likely the funniest trailer yet for the film, even though it doesn't feature the tone-setting retro soundtrack of the other footage we've seen so far. And if you didn't think a talking raccoon could work on the big screen before, there's a very good chance you will now.

Check out the trailer below, then get set to watch it again and relive the new moments we've been given to soak in, especially the Rocket parts. 

Guardians of the Galaxy hits theaters Aug. 1, unless you're in the U.K. Then you'll get it July 31, you lucky devil.

(Via Den of Geek)

Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: