New Guardians of the Galaxy pics reveal a superhero team on a mission

The first trailer for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is almost here. The footage will premiere later tonight on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! But while you're anxiously waiting, here's another sneak peek at the film's crazy band of characters. USA Today posted three new photos from Guardians that features the title characters and their cool spacecraft.



The Guardians of the Galaxy are a group of criminals whose solo objectives intercept. They're led by Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, who's played by Parks and Recreation star Chris Pratt. Quill is a child of the '80s who was abducted from Earth and raised in space. Because of that, he has a unique, but stunted, personality.



"Being stuck in space with no accountability makes for a strange combination of youthful vibrancy and cluelessness in a childlike man," explains Pratt. "He does some things that most people wouldn't get away with. But part of his arc is being willing to essentially sacrifice himself for the greater good of other people."

Quill is joined by Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who's described as "the deadliest woman in the galaxy." There's also Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), the tattooed muscle man, as well as Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) and Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), two CGI creations who happen to be BFFs.

Guardians of the Galaxy is directed by James Gunn and opens in theaters Aug. 1.



(via USA Today)