Latest Stories

Lightsabers at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Tag: Movies
Rancor teeth make ingredient list for build-your-own lightsabers at Galaxy’s Edge
David Schoelen cosplay
Tag: Features
The cosplayer behind Dragpool unveils his creative process
Captain Marvel Brie Larson
Objects in Space 3/15/19: She's just the beginning
Flash Justice League
Tag: Movies
Ezra Miller teaming up with Grant Morrison to write his own draft of The Flash
DOnofrioJurassicWorld_1.jpg

New Jurassic World viral video spotlights Vincent D'Onofrio's character

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Feb 11, 2015

A cool new piece of viral marketing for Jurassic World has been released, spotlighting the character played by Netlix's Daredevil series’ very own Vincent D’Onofrio (Men in Black, Law and Order: Criminal Intent).

The Man Without Fear’s nemesis Wilton Fisk, aka the Kingpin, will play Vic Hoskins, the head of security systems for InGen — the company funded by John Hammond way back when in Jurassic Park — in the upcoming dino-filled movie. As the security head, Hoskins is in charge of the protection of millions of visitors the Island Nublar dinosaur park attracts each year. We can't see that ending well.

The viral video — which aims to make Hoskins come across as a totally stand-up guy, ready and willing to do anything to get the job done — also gives us a fantastic look at how the new park is run, and reveals the fact that Hoskins’ security firm, InGen, is also owned by Masrani Global, which owns and run Jurassic World.

Have a look:

Also starring Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt, Jurassic World will roar into theaters on June 12, but you can catch Vincent D’Onofrio on Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdoch, on Netflix starting April 10. Which role are you most looking forward to seeing D’Onofrio in?

(via Comic Book)

Tag: Jurassic World
Tag: Vincent D'Onofrio
Tag: Daredevil

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
ECCC_Right Rail vertical
emerald city mobile icon
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Daredevil
Tag: Vincent D'Onofrio
Daredevil via official Instagram 2019
Daredevil stars join fan campaign to find Matt Murdock a Season 4 home
Benjamin Bullard
Jan 7, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 9
Tag: Daredevil
Tag: netflix
Wilson Fisk White Suit Daredevil Season 3 Netflix
Vincent D’Onofrio says "Nope" to Daredevil being canceled by Netflix.
Benjamin Bullard
Oct 28, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Tag: Spider-Man
daredevil-fisk-vincent-donofrio.jpeg
Vincent D'Onofrio wants his Kingpin to fight MCU's Spider-Man, but don't hold your breath
Brian Silliman
Oct 15, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4
Tag: Daredevil
Tag: netflix
Wilson Fisk Kingpin Daredevil Season 3
Daredevil cast teases Kingpin's return is the 'driving force' of Season 3
Matthew Jackson
Oct 15, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4