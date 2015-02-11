New Jurassic World viral video spotlights Vincent D'Onofrio's character

A cool new piece of viral marketing for Jurassic World has been released, spotlighting the character played by Netlix's Daredevil series’ very own Vincent D’Onofrio (Men in Black, Law and Order: Criminal Intent).

The Man Without Fear’s nemesis Wilton Fisk, aka the Kingpin, will play Vic Hoskins, the head of security systems for InGen — the company funded by John Hammond way back when in Jurassic Park — in the upcoming dino-filled movie. As the security head, Hoskins is in charge of the protection of millions of visitors the Island Nublar dinosaur park attracts each year. We can't see that ending well.

The viral video — which aims to make Hoskins come across as a totally stand-up guy, ready and willing to do anything to get the job done — also gives us a fantastic look at how the new park is run, and reveals the fact that Hoskins’ security firm, InGen, is also owned by Masrani Global, which owns and run Jurassic World.

Have a look:

Also starring Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt, Jurassic World will roar into theaters on June 12, but you can catch Vincent D’Onofrio on Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdoch, on Netflix starting April 10. Which role are you most looking forward to seeing D’Onofrio in?

