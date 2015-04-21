New leaked details about Sony's Sinister Six include fighting dinosaurs and...Matt Damon?

Just last week, we learned that Drew Goddard wanted to use the Savage Land in Sony's planned Sinister Six movie. Today, more intriguing details have emerged. Goddard was in the middle of Marvel's Daredevil when he left the project in order to pen and direct the movie that would have starred six major Spider-Man villains. The movie was set to be released in November 2016.

Now, first things first: Here were the six Big Bads Goddard and Sony planned to use for the movie: Doctor Octopus, the Vulture, Sandman, Mysterio, Black Cat, and the sixth member was possibly going to be ... Spider-Man! Spider-Man Crawl Space surmises that the movie's comic-book influence would've been Brian Michael Bendis' run on Ultimate Spider-Man, and would have had Spidey team up with our villains.

There were also details revealed concerning Peter Parker's relationship with one of the film's villains, Otto Ottavius, or Doc Ock to his pals. Here's what was said:

"The partnership between Spidey and Doc Ock was something O'Connor suggested should have greater emphasis, comparing and contrasting Otto Octavious' story arc to that of Michael Corleone in The Godfather trilogy: I think Michael Corleone is the greatest birth of villain/ protagonist as villain…not sure it exactly analagous to Ock but I like the idea of Ock as a character you are totally rooting for even though he is doing bad things…and obviously the transformation from innocence to experience. Also both characters are essentially motivated by family. Second I was thinking about the iconic rivalry btw Ock and Spidey and I think it would be great if after Spidey helps Ock, And you really feel they are friends and want them to be on the same side Ock has to do something that makes Spidey and the audience realize that they will never be able to be on the same side again…b/c the birth of Doc Ock story is only complete if you end it with the establishment of the iconic Spidey rivalry."

And this is where it gets a bit weird, because among the actors considered by Drew Goddard for that particular role is Matt Damon. But only if our favorite wall-crawler wouldn't be part of the finished movie:

"I'm really feeling that for a SS movie to work without Spidey in it, we need a movie star in the lead role. (I'm not sure I could convince him to do it, but someone like Matt Damon as [sic] Dock Ock?)

There were other suggestions as well for the role of Doc Ock, and among them were Matthew McConaughey (he was only named "Matthew" in the leaked e-mails, but it's believed they were talking about the True Detective star), Sean Penn, Denzel Washington and Colin Firth as well as Will Smith, George Clooney and Daniel Craig. Now, these are all mighty fine actors, to say the least, and it would have been interesting to see any of them in the role.

They also revealed the names of a few choice actresses for the role of Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat, names such as Ruth Wilson, Emily Blunt, Kerri Russell, Rose Byrne, Emilia Clarke and Elizabeth Olsen. Blunt was actually the actress Goddard favored for the role.

Sony also wanted to give roles to Idris Elba, Francis McDormand, Byran Cranston and Jackie Chan. But for which parts? As for Sandman, several actors were considered, including Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Channing Tatum (who was also on the short list for Venom), Joel Edgerton, Jason Clarke, Chris O'Dowd, Michael Peña, Seth Rogen and Danny McBride. Apparently, this was the role "where [they] were getting the comedy" from. But of all of them, it was Hardy on whom Goddard had set his sights. He even wrote a note to Amy Pascal on how they should approach the actor and pitch the role to him:

I'm gonna write him up a note this weekend. But, off the top of my head, some possible talking points are:

— We're doing something different — it's time to celebrate the bad guys for once. — We're inspired by the classic team/mission of movies: Dirty Dozen, Magnificent Seven, Guns of Navarone. We want that spirit, that SWAGGER. — If the Spider-man franchise is the Beatles, then we're the Sex Pistols — Flint Marco is gonna steal the show — The character is pure id — the anarchic enthusiast of the team. A chance to have FUN while celebrating being bad. — Tom embodies that anarchy, that triumphant nihilism — we've seen him tap into that spirt before in roles like Bronson, but now we have the chance to crank the volume up to ELEVEN. — He's gonna storm through London at the end like God-f***ing-zilla. That is not purple prose. He's going to be AS TALL AS A SKYSCRAPER in the third act of the movie. What does Dr. Strange have? Magic tricks? F*** you, magic tricks — we've got a skyscraper Tom Hardy knocking down buildings!!!!

On to the plot! Apparently, it would have involved Pandora's box. The comic-book movie would also have featured some major scenes taking place in the Savage Land, where the Sinister Six would have fought with dinosaurs. But as we said last week, there was a certain small impediment to that plan. Also of news, plans to tie in Spider-Man's black costume to the whole Venom saga were considered.

"LETS TALK THIS IS REALLY SIMILAR TO WHAT MATT [Tolmach] PITCHED ME THIS AM ABOUT VENOM WHICH HE DOESNT THINK IS A MOVIE ON ITS OWN BUT THAT SPIDERMAN ANS SS ARE THE TEAM IN THE NEXT MOVIE HE GOES TO THEM FOR HELP/……MAYBE FIGHTING CARNAGE IR HE WEARS THE BLACK SUIT BUT ALL THE SS GUYS THINK ITS LAME AND HE TAKES IT OFF AND IT FALLS INTO THE WRONG HANDS"

Although they originally looked to Carnage as the main villain, they ultimately decided to go with Gog. In the Marvel comics, Gog is an Alien monster that crash-landed in the Savage Land, where he was raised by a classic Spider-Man Big Bad, Kraven the Hunter. Gog went on to become a member of the Sinister Six. Besides not knowing if Sony could use him, there were some concerns that he was a bit too cosmic. Check it out:

Gog is tough because then you're into a giant humanoid creature from another dimension. Feige has had success with the cosmic side of things but it's a tricky line to walk, the s***ty fantastic four movies' treatment of the silver surfer and galactus are the cautionary tale Doc Ock could always just be trying to get his hands on weapons tech that masks a true, more nefarious mission that could involve springing gog. And maybe the six have a puppet master that is a twist reveal like Redford in Cap 2

Whichever direction or storyline they would have ended up using for the Sinister Six movie, there were major concerns over the use of the word "Sinister" (I kid you not). Sony thought it could potentially alienate its target audience, which were kids, and they were actually considering changing the name of the movie! Unbelievable!!!

So, what do you think about these new Sinister Six details? Are you glad the movie was ultimately scrapped?

(via Comic Book Movie)