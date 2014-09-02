New Monsters: Dark Continent trailer (and stills) feature more terrifying alien action

Vertigo Films has released a brand-new U.K. trailer for the eagerly anticipated sequel to Gareth Edward’s Monsters flick, Monsters: Dark Continent.

If you were itching to finally see some new footage from this upcoming horror/sci-fi film, then you’re in luck, because there’s plenty more to look at in this new, longer trailer (the last trailer we showed you back in May was just a tad over a minute long).

Let's have a look, shall we?

We don't know about you, but it's giving us a mighty case of Black Hawk Down meets Aliens vibe, which is very different from the tone of its predecessor.

Here's a blurb for the film:

Seven years on from the events of Monsters, and the ‘Infected Zones’ have spread worldwide. Humans have been knocked off the top of the food chain, with disparate communities struggling for survival. American soldiers are being sent abroad to protect US interests from the Monsters, but the war is far from being won. Noah, a haunted soldier with several tours under his belt, is sent on a mission: an American soldier has gone rogue deep in the Infected Zone, and Noah must reach him and take him out. But when Noah's unit and transport are destroyed, he finds himself with only a young and inexperienced cadet for company - the brother of the man Noah has been sent to kill. The two soldiers must go on a life-altering journey through the dark heart of monster territory, accompanied by a young local woman to guide them. By the time the three of them reach their goal, they will have been forced to confront the fear that the true monsters on the planet may not be alien after all.

Director Tom Green (Misfits) takes over for Gareth Edwards this time around, since the latter has moved on to name-brand monsters and a little franchise you might have heard of.

Monsters: Dark Continent will be released in the U.K. on Nov. 28.

