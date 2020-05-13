The New Mutants (finally!) set for summer theatrical release, squelching VOD rumors

After weeks of rumors and speculation, we now have an answer on the fate of Josh Boone's The New Mutants, a current responsibility of the Walt Disney Corporation. The last X-Men film of the Fox era will not go straight to digital or VOD as some have suspected. Rather, Deadline reports, the movie has received yet another theatrical release date: Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Of course, we wouldn't be surprised if Marvel fans are taking this news with a grain of salt. We've reached a point where "I'll believe it when I see it" has become a common phrase uttered around the presence of a New Mutants update.

Following years of countless delays, the comic book film was supposed to make its triumphant debut in early April of this year. Sadly, it was postponed once again after the coronavirus pandemic shut down theaters around the world. It's all pretty crazy, especially when you consider the fact that New Mutants dropped its first trailer all the way back in 2017.

The resulting pushbacks (and ever-changing release dates between 2018 and 2020) were only exacerbated by Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox last March.

The narrative of its troubled journey to the screen was so muddled, that Boone finally had to set the record straight in several interview pieces with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year.

Written by Boone and Knate Lee, The New Mutants seems like it will be the first Marvel horror movie. Taking place at a sinister health facility, it's been described as a cross between The Breakfast Club and One Flew Over the Cucook's Nest. The titular band of gifted youngsters are played by Maise Williams (Wolfsbane), Anya Taylor-Joy (Magik), Charlie Heaton (Cannonball), Henry Zaga (Sunspot), and Blu Hunt (Mirage). Alice Braga co-stars as Cecilia Reyes, an employee at the asylum.

The Mouse House also bumped Ron’s Gone Wrong from Feb. 26, 2021 to April 23, 2021. The project hails from 20th Century Fox and Locksmith Animation and is directed by Alessandro Carloni and Jean-Philippe Vine. Both have years of DreamWorks Animation and Pixar experience between them.

Set in a a future where robots have become the companions of children, the movie revolves around an 11-year-old boy named Barney and his malfunctioning machine — the eponymous Ron.