Here's why The New Mutants has been delayed, according to its producer

Now that The New Mutants has a new release date set by Disney, it's time for fans to finally get some answers about why this X-Men film — which was supposed to come out back in April 2018 — isn't hitting theaters until 2020. So why the long gap? A need for reshoots and its cast's busy schedules, filmmakers say.

Speaking to Digital Spy, X-Men mainstay (and Dark Phoenix director) Simon Kinberg explained that the reason why director Josh Boone's horror-focused superhero film has languished in post-production for so long — long enough that even its stars don't know when they'll see it — is that they simply can't get everyone back together.

"What's happening is we're gonna do reshoots this year on that film and it has a new release date from Disney," Kinberg said. "That's really it." Easier said than done, since fans have known reshoots were in the works for a while.

"Part of it was figuring out what the reshoots were gonna be, the pick-ups, and the other part of it was getting that cast back together," the producer said. "For all of these movies, Marvel's really brilliant at scheduling pick-ups into their budget and schedule so it's all prepared, and we have never been that smart. For us, we're always scrambling to get these actors back together so they're all in the same place at the same time."

And that scrambling — which hopefully won't happen to the X-Men again under the watch of Disney and Marvel — is something Kinberg attributes to its stars. "It would seem simple on The New Mutants because they may be not as big movie stars as the main X-Men movies," Kinberg explains, "but all of them are on TV shows, so we've got to wait until they get off their shows and they can all be in the same place at the same time." (Sure, star Maisie Williams was certainly wrapping up Game of Thrones while Charlie Heaton had Stranger Things, while the rest of the main cast found success on the small screen, too.)

The New Mutants might hit theaters on April 3, 2020... if all goes according to plan.