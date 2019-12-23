The New Mutants artist teases new trailer as long-delayed film reportedly earns Marvel’s ‘blessing’

The Disney-Fox merger caused plenty of upheaval in the entertainment business, from wide-sweeping changes to the streaming landscape to the more small-scale effects on single films. One of those films caught in the corporate shuffle was The New Mutants, the horror-focused X-Men story that was supposed to debut for Fox back in April of 2018.

The X-Men, like the Fantastic Four and others, were out of Marvel’s on-screen control thanks to a rights deal in place with Fox, but after the acquisition went through, it’s all under the Disney umbrella. That means solidity. The film is now scheduled — after a few pushbacks placed it at various dates in 2019 — for an April 3, 2020 release. And, with this cemented premiere date, the upcoming film, and its upcoming trailer, has now reportedly earned something even more valuable: Marvel’s blessing.

Speaking on Kevin Smith’s podcast (at about the hour mark), Marvel artist Bill Sienkiewicz—who worked on legendary runs of The New Mutants, one of which (“Demon Bear” [New Mutants #18-21]) seems to be the partial basis for some of the film’s story — explained that he’s been in contact with those in charge of production and all signs are looking good.

"Two days ago, I heard from Josh Boone, the director, and he sent me a new trailer," Sienkiewicz said. "He's been working on it, and it is phenomenal. I got chills." This confirms a screencapped comment from Boone on social media (spotted by CBR), during which he said a new trailer for the film was coming in January:

The first trailer for the film dropped in October...of 2017. So don’t be surprised if a cast that includes Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga is perhaps over the press cycle. That said, Marvel seems to be happy with the results now that reshoots have been undertaken and the film has been reconfigured over the past few years.

Sienkiewicz also explained that the film has “got the blessings of Marvel” in this post-merger world, in which X-Men and other formerly proprietary characters may be soon making their way to the MCU. “And it feels more Marvel in terms of what they're doing, but also the horror elements of the film are in place,” the artist said. Perhaps the film was tweaked and delayed not only to fit better into the Marvel brand and quality, but to set up the future of the X-Men in the connected universe? Okay, probably not that last one — but who knows?

Fans will see for themselves when the long-coming New Mutants drops on April 3.