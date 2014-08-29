Latest Stories

Scribbler_Still.jpg

New NSFW trailer for Katie Cassidy and Eliza Dushku's The Scribbler

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Aug 29, 2014

A new, red-band trailer for the sci-fi flick loaded with stars from all your favorite shows has arrived, and we remain cautiously curious to see more of The Scribbler.

Based on Daniel Schafferâs 2006 graphic novel of the same name, the film stars Katie Cassidy (Arrow) as Suki, a young woman confronting her destructive mental illness using an experimental machine designed to eliminate multiple personalities. But what if the last personality left isnât someone she wants to be?

It's an intriguing pitch, and the more we see from this new trailer, the more we like the low-budget, steampunk style. Plus, Cassidy is joined by a whoâs who of fellow genre alums in this straight-to-DVD sci-fi thriller. The extended cast includes Eliza Dushku (Dollhouse), Michelle Trachtenberg (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Gina Gershon (Face/Off) and Billy Campbell (Helix).

The latest trailer shows off a fair bit of new footage, mostly a lot of dark action and sci-fi-tinged insanity. Thereâs also some sexy NSFW bits toward the end, fair warning. The film is directed by John Suits and slated for DVD and Blu-ray release on Oct. 21.

Until then, enjoy:Â 

What do you think? Do you plan on checking out The Scribbler?

(Via Rope of Silicon)

Tag: Katie Cassidy
Tag: Eliza Dushku
Tag: The Scribbler
Tag: Comics

