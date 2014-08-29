New NSFW trailer for Katie Cassidy and Eliza Dushku's The Scribbler

A new, red-band trailer for the sci-fi flick loaded with stars from all your favorite shows has arrived, and we remain cautiously curious to see more of The Scribbler.
Based on Daniel Schafferâs 2006 graphic novel of the same name, the film stars Katie Cassidy (Arrow) as Suki, a young woman confronting her destructive mental illness using an experimental machine designed to eliminate multiple personalities. But what if the last personality left isnât someone she wants to be?
It's an intriguing pitch, and the more we see from this new trailer, the more we like the low-budget, steampunk style. Plus, Cassidy is joined by a whoâs who of fellow genre alums in this straight-to-DVD sci-fi thriller. The extended cast includes Eliza Dushku (Dollhouse), Michelle Trachtenberg (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Gina Gershon (Face/Off) and Billy Campbell (Helix).
The latest trailer shows off a fair bit of new footage, mostly a lot of dark action and sci-fi-tinged insanity. Thereâs also some sexy NSFW bits toward the end, fair warning. The film is directed by John Suits and slated for DVD and Blu-ray release on Oct. 21.
Until then, enjoy:Â
What do you think? Do you plan on checking out The Scribbler?
