Latest Stories

Game of Thrones (Jon and Daenerys)
Tag: TV
Every potential Game of Thrones ending, from absolutely impossible to probable
Swamp Thing Screening
Tag: TV
Swamp Thing cast and crew reveal the hope at the heart of the show's horror
Mako Mori, Pacific Rim
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 05/18
Lauren Laracuente.JPG
Tag: Fangrrls
Women of esports: Lauren 'GlitterXplosion' Laracuente
arrow-nyssa-cover.jpg

New pics reveal Nyssa al Ghul and Sara faceoff on Arrow

Contributed by
lana.jpg
Krystal Clark
Jan 29, 2014

Next week, Arrow will pay off one of the season's earliest reveals. Sara has gone from Laurel's naive younger sister to the crime-fighting Canary (Caity Lotz). Where did she acquire all of her skills? It turns out that, like Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman), she spent some time with the League of Assassins. They've hinted at Ra's al Ghul and his daughter so many times that we knew one of them would show up sooner or later. 

The CW has released three preview photos featuring the arrival of Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law). Were you expecting her half-sister Talia? According to Arrow's executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, Nyssa "certainly has shades of Talia." He explains, "Katrina auditioned for Shado and it actually came down to Katrina and Celina [Jade] and honestly, part of it was just that because we knew she'd have scenes with Slade [played by Manu Bennett], and it just felt like a Spartacus overkill. But she's somebody that we've been a fan of. When this part came up, we saw a lot of people for it, but she certainly is exotic and beautiful and smart and our stunt guys are over the moon, because she can do a lot of her own stunts.”

Arrow really loves the cast of Spartacus, don't they? We wonder how long it will take for Nyssa and Sara to go from frenemies to full-on opponents. As a matter of fact, Nyssa wants Sara back in the League, but she's not interested. This causes Nyssa to kidnap one of Sara's loved ones. We hope it's not Laurel. She's reached her kidapping quota for the season. Maybe it's Sin or Detective/Officer Lance?

Nyssa ah Ghul makes her debut  Feb. 5 in the episode titled "Heir to the Demon."

(via IGN)

arrow-nyssa-2.jpg
arrow-nyssa.jpg
arrow-nyssa-cover_0.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Caity Lotz
Tag: Katrina Law

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: