New pics reveal Nyssa al Ghul and Sara faceoff on Arrow

Next week, Arrow will pay off one of the season's earliest reveals. Sara has gone from Laurel's naive younger sister to the crime-fighting Canary (Caity Lotz). Where did she acquire all of her skills? It turns out that, like Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman), she spent some time with the League of Assassins. They've hinted at Ra's al Ghul and his daughter so many times that we knew one of them would show up sooner or later.



The CW has released three preview photos featuring the arrival of Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law). Were you expecting her half-sister Talia? According to Arrow's executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, Nyssa "certainly has shades of Talia." He explains, "Katrina auditioned for Shado and it actually came down to Katrina and Celina [Jade] and honestly, part of it was just that because we knew she'd have scenes with Slade [played by Manu Bennett], and it just felt like a Spartacus overkill. But she's somebody that we've been a fan of. When this part came up, we saw a lot of people for it, but she certainly is exotic and beautiful and smart and our stunt guys are over the moon, because she can do a lot of her own stunts.”



Arrow really loves the cast of Spartacus, don't they? We wonder how long it will take for Nyssa and Sara to go from frenemies to full-on opponents. As a matter of fact, Nyssa wants Sara back in the League, but she's not interested. This causes Nyssa to kidnap one of Sara's loved ones. We hope it's not Laurel. She's reached her kidapping quota for the season. Maybe it's Sin or Detective/Officer Lance?

Nyssa ah Ghul makes her debut Feb. 5 in the episode titled "Heir to the Demon."



