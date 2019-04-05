Latest Stories

Iron Man Tony Stark Obadiah Stane

New podcast! 22 Days of Marvel counts down to the release of Avengers: Endgame

Apr 5, 2019

We're in the Endgame now.

Starting today, April 5, SYFY WIRE is celebrating the release of Avengers: Endgame with a new limited-series podcast: 22 Days of Marvel. Each day leading up to the premiere of Endgame, we’ll revisit a different movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, discussing the plot, calling out the best scenes and dialogue and, most importantly, tracking all the connections and what they mean for Endgame.

22 Days of Marvel is also the perfect way for you to get to know your friendly neighborhood SYFY WIRE staff, as the podcast will feature an ever-rotating roster of our writers, editors, on-air personalities and maybe even our own personal go-to A.I.

So let's get started with the one that started it all: Iron Man (2008). Still so good. So good!

Subscribe today and don't miss an episode. Whatever it takes.

Coming Soon: Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

