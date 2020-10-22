Time Force Rangers battle temporal twists in latest Power Rangers graphic novel

Set your clocks for a new time-twisting Power Rangers graphic novel from Boom! Studios when Power Rangers: Sins of the Future arrives on Oct. 28, 2020 - and SYFY WIRE is winding up a special exclusive preview of the 112-page sci-fi adventure.

With recent news of a fresh wave of Power Rangers TV shows and feature films just announced, this new project chronicles the exploits of Time Force Pink Ranger Jen Scotts and Red Ranger Wes Collins following the events of the hit Power Rangers: Time Force television series.

Credit: Boom! Studios

Written by Trey Moore (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) with Matthew Erman (Bonding) and adorned with dynamic art courtesy of Giuseppe Cafaro (Saban’s Power Rangers: Soul of The Dragon) and Francesco Segala, Power Rangers: Sins of the Future is a romantic romp into altered timelines with the survival of their past, present, and future at stake.

After vanquishing the villainous Ransik along with their brave colleagues in the time-traveling Time Force, Jen Scotts and Wes Collins hope to build an actual relationship. But without sacrificing their loyalties to the Silver Guardians and Time Force, can the pair make this ultimate long-distance relationship pan out?

Credit: Boom! Studios

However, when Jen blasts back from the future, she and Wes are assaulted by a devious stranger who delivers dire news - if these two stay together, they’ll misalign the universal timeline and alter the entire destiny of humanity! The startling identity of their accuser launches them on a collision path with a nemesis they never expected.

Credit: Boom! Studios

"Working on the Power Rangers property is a huge honor," Erman tells SYFY WIRE. "I grew up watching the original series so getting to go back and experience the Time Force season as an adult was a real wild treat. It’s really good! Jen is such an awesome character and her relationship with Time Travel was so fun to explore while writing this.

"Also, how incredible are Guiseppe and Francisco’s inks and colors? So good. I’m really excited to share this with the community, they’ve been so chill and welcoming! Time for Time Force!”

Credit: Boom! Studios

In 2020, Power Rangers celebrates 27 uninterrupted years on the air, making it one of the longest running children's live-action series in TV history with nearly 900 episodes in the can to date.

Originally created by Haim Saban and first offered up back in 1993 with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the latest franchise spinoff, Power Rangers Beast Morphers, now airs Saturdays at 8 a.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

