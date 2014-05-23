Latest Stories

Avengers: Endgame trailer, Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark
Tag: Movies
Twitter is bursting with praise of Avengers: Endgame after the film's star-studded premiere
Constantine Legends of Tomorrow
Tag: TV
Sara and Ava vs. existential crises; Constantine vs. Neron in latest Legends of Tomorrow
Into the Badlands 313, Kannin
Tag: Fangrrls
Exclusive: Into the Badlands' Eugenia Yuan on Kannin's loyalties in 'Curse of the Red Rain'
Into the Badlands 314, Pilgrim
Tag: Fangrrls
The war is only just beginning on Into the Badlands
QbqtEVo.jpg

New promo pics offer best look yet at Michael Bay's rebooted Ninja Turtles

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
May 23, 2014

The character designs from Michael Bay’s upcoming reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been a point of contention among fans, but now we have our best look yet at the new Turtles.

The latest print edition of Entertainment Weekly features some new artwork from the film that highlights the entire gang. Though we glimpsed some fleeting shots in the trailer, this is the first chance we’ve had to really get a full look at the redesigned costumes and little details for each individual character. 

We can make out the samurai stylings in detail here, and you can see producer Bay and director Jonathan Liebesman have definitely accessorized and zeroed in on the “ninjas” part of the moniker. It’s not bad, per se, but it could be described as busy.

The film is currently set to open Aug. 8. What do you think?

(Via Comic Book Movie)

10269223_10152506551618013_7773376549708413830_o.jpg
10295151_10152506551553013_1060802186493038231_o.jpg
10339306_10152506551588013_7915128183642087955_o.jpg
10369038_10152506551558013_2143796046079227864_o.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Michael Bay
Tag: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: