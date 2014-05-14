New report says Star Trek 3 has officially nailed down its director

It looks like the next voyage of the Enterprise has officially found its captain, so to speak.

Last week we reported that Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer Roberto Orci was the "frontrunner" to replace J.J. Abrams as director of the third Star Trek film in the rebooted continuity established in 2009. Orci, who recently split from writing and producing partner (and Star Trek co-writer) Alex Kurtzman, has reportedly been campaigning for the job for some time, but Star Trek's studio -- Paramount Pictures -- was apparently not entirely convinced he could handle the gig. Now, though, it seems that the studio has come around.

Variety reports that Orci has been "tapped" by Paramount to take the director's chair for Star Trek 3, a film he's also co-writing with J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Abrams, who's off re-energizing the Star Wars franchise at the moment, will serve as producer on the film.

Orci has been considered a strong contender to helm this film for some time now, and his greater involvement in the project has further divided a fandom that was already conflicted over whether Orci, Kurtzman, Abrams and fellow writer/producer Damon Lindelof were the right people to hold sway over Star Trek at all. More than a few fans, particularly after last year's Star Trek Into Darkness, are skeptical about Orci's continued connection to the franchise, and now it seems he's not only going to stay involved, but will steer the ship. Orci's leadership of the franchise will certainly make some fans very unhappy, but because he's never helmed a motion picture before, how well he'll do in the director's chair is still an unanswered question for everyone. Now it seems he'll get his chance to prove himself again.

(Via Variety)