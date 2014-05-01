New S.H.I.E.L.D. promo poster reveals how we'll learn "How Ward became Ward"

If you’ve been following Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., then you know that the next episode will deal with that traitorous HYDRA turncoat Grant Ward's backstory.

Basically, we'll learn what the heck’s the deal with the guy. Titled “Ragtag,” the penultimate S.H.I.E.L.D. episode will deal with Ward’s (Brett Dalton) backstory, revealing just why he turned HYDRA, other than the opportunity to get a hug from Garry Shandling. We’ll also learn how Garrett (Bill Paxton) recruited Ward, and how he trained him. If that weren't enough, the episode will also have Coulson’s team meet with Ward and his HYDRA buddies, setting the stage for what is expected to be a massive and explosive season finale.

Here’s what executive producer Jake Bell revealed about the episode in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

We feel like Ward is showing all these different colors, and we thought it might be fun to show how Ward became Ward. Nothing definitive, because we’re still driving towards our conclusion with Deathlok and Raina and Garrett and Quinn and our cavalcade of bad guys, but Ward really is front and center in this episode. And showing his relationship with Garrett, and how that was shaped over the years, was really fun. [Bill] Paxton and Brett [Dalton] did an amazing job together.

About the artist behind this cool penultimate poster piece from the “The Art of Level 7″ collection — Emma Rios — and what it both represents and depicts, here’s what Bell had to say:

I really do feel Ward is trapped between two families, or the two pulls. Because as we learned, he really does care for Skye. And I do believe he cares for Fitz and Simmons and the whole team, to a certain extent, and that he was following orders. On the other hand, he has this deathly obligation to Garrett, and I think the poster does a nice job of capturing this. On one hand, Ward is alone, and on the other, you see him with the team, and see Skye’s face behind the S.H.I.E.L.D. logo. I think the poster captured that very nicely.

How do you guys think this episode will play out? Do you believe that it means redemption’s in the cards for Ward?

Marvel’s Agents of SH.I.E.L.D.’s penultimate episode, “Ragtag,” airs on May 6 on ABC.

(via EW)