Pixar Kitbull via official YouTube 2019
Batman-v-Superman.jpg

New, solo Batman movie in the works with Ben Affleck and DC's Geoff Johns

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jul 10, 2015

Rumors of a new Batman solo movie starring, and possibly directed by, Ben Affleck are nothing new, but the reports are gaining some real steam ahead of Warner Bros.' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Batman is Warners' most profitable movie superhero thus far, so it makes sense that they'd want to capitalize on that with his eighth big-screen solo adventure, but so far we've heard nothing official. Now a new report adds even more credence to the idea that we'll get a new Batman movie soon.

Deadline reports that Affleck, who'll first appear as the Dark Knight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice next spring, is co-writing a new Batman film with Geoff Johns, DC's Chief Creative Officer who's been behind comic-book revivals of the Flash and Green Lantern, and contributed to Warner Bros. TV projects ranging from Smallville to the upcoming Supergirl. Affleck will also apparently direct the film, which will focus on "the Batman character that emerges after Batman v Superman and Justice League," after he completes work on Live by Night, an adaptation of a Dennis Lehane novel he's been hoping to direct for some time.

The Deadline report notes that Affleck and Johns are apparently working so well together that they'll have a Batman draft turned in by the end of the summer, but because Live by Night starts shooting in November, and because Warners' DC Comics movie slate is crowded already, it's hard to tell exactly when we might see this film. Because Batman is such a known commodity, though, it's likely we'll see this one sooner rather than later.

Now we just have to see if Warner Bros. will actually confirm the project at their Comic-Con panel.

(Via Deadline)

