CaptainPhasmaTrailer.jpg

New Star Wars: The Force Awakens photo introduces us to Captain Phasma

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
May 4, 2015

Following earlier reveals of new Star Wars characters Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o), Vanity Fair has now dropped an image of the mysterious Captain Phasma.

Glimpsed briefly in the latest trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Phasma is played by Gwendolyn Christie (Game of Thrones' Brienne) and is described as an officer of the First Order, formerly known as the Empire. Slashfilm reports that Phasma -- already nicknamed the "Chrometrooper" by fans -- may be the First Order officer who hunts the stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega) after he abandons his post.

Rumors have been circulating for a while that the "Chrometrooper" and Phasma were one and the same, so it's kind of cool to see at least piece of speculation proven right. Will Phasma stay devoted to the First Order or possibly join the Resistance? That is another question entirely.

The Phasma picture is the latest in a series unveiled by Vanity Fair for its cover story on the movie (which hits newsstands on May 12), with all the photos shot by the legendary Annie Leibovitz. And with Christe inside that armor, it's almost a sure thing that Phasma is going to be one seriously intimidating character to deal with. 

Star Wars: The Force Awakens opens Dec. 18.

Tag: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Tag: Captain Phasma
Tag: Gwendoline Christie

