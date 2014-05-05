Latest Stories

ClaireandtheStones_0.jpg

New trailer for Ronald D. Moore's Outlander features more scenes, more sex, more Jamie Fraser

May 5, 2014

Starz just released a brand-new, sexy trailer for Ronald D. Moore’s (Battlestar Galactica) upcoming time-traveling series Outlander.

The “Disappearance” trailer is the first full trailer for the upcoming TV series based on author Diana Gabaldon’s internationally bestselling Outlander novels.

It tells the story of Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a World War II combat nurse who steps through a circle of stones and finds herself flung back in time to 18th-century Scotland, where she meets Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan, aka "The King of Men," or "Himself"), a young Scottish Highlander.

The new trailer features some brand-new scenes with Claire and her husband Frank (Tobias Menzies) -- including a bit of sexytime -- snippets of her arrival in the 18th century, and features much more scenes with Jamie Fraser as well. (Which can NEVER be a bad thing.)

Have a look (sadly, this trailer is only available to U.S. viewers):

Also, take a look at these three new pics available for your perusal in the gallery below. Enjoy!

Outlander is set to air in the summer of 2014 on Starz.

ClaireandFrank2.jpg
Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and her husband Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies).
ClaireandtheStones.jpg
Claire in the circle of stones at Craigh na Dun.
ClaireandJamie1.jpg
Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan).
