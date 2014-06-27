New trailer for Wachowskis' Jupiter Ascending (despite the 2015 delay)

Despite the film being bumped to 2015 at the eleventh hour, Warner Bros. is still pushing the Wachowskis’ ambitious new sci-fi flick Jupiter Ascending. The latest? A wild new trailer.

Though the studio reportedly pushed the film to February 2015 to give the directors more time to massage the film and work out some FX work, this new trailer has a lot in common with what we’ve seen before. Yes, there’s some new footage, but its just as bizarre as all the other footage they’ve released.

Depending on your take on the project, that could be a good thing or a bad thing.

Here’s the full synopsis:

Jupiter Jones (Mila Kunis) was born under a night sky, with signs predicting that she was destined for great things. Now grown, Jupiter dreams of the stars but wakes up to the cold reality of a job cleaning toilets and an endless run of bad breaks. Only when Caine (Channing Tatum), a genetically engineered ex-military hunter, arrives on Earth to track her down does Jupiter begin to glimpse the fate that has been waiting for her all along – her genetic signature marks her as next in line for an extraordinary inheritance that could alter the balance of the cosmos.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think:

Jupiter Ascending opens February 6, 2015.

(Via Bleeding Cool)