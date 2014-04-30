New trailer gives us a closer look at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

At this point, we all know heroes aren't born, they're created. At least, that's what the marketing for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tells us. Paramount and Nickelodeon have released a new trailer for the film that's pretty similar to the first one. The only difference is, we get a few closeups of the title characters.

Halfway through the video, we see Leonardo, Raphael, Donetello and Michelangelo in action. We're not completely on board with their new look, but it's not as bad as it could be. It's great seeing Donetello with his gadgets and glasses, as well as Michelangelo with his skateboard.

The trailer also teases the imminent transformation of William Fichtner into the Shredder. And where there's the Shredder, there's Master Splinter, who gets a brief moment to shine. Recently, it was confirmed that Tony Shalhoub would voice Splinter, while Johnny Knoxville would do the same for Leonardo.

The rest of the cast includes Megan Fox as April O'Neil, Alan Ritchson as Raphael, Noel Fisher as Michelangelo and Jeremy Howard as Donatello.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles opens in theaters Aug. 8.

