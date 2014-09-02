Latest Stories

Werner Herzog in Jack Reacher
Tag: TV
Werner Herzog Praises The Mandalorian, Admits He's Never Seen Star Wars
rise-of-skywalker
Tag: Fangrrls
Inhale these books and TV shows before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes out
phil-hartman-newsradio
Tag: Fangrrls
In celebration of the genre-bending NewsRadio
Carrie Fisher
Tag: Fangrrls
A new study explores the link between costumes, romance and power in Star Wars
Placeholder Hero

New trailer for indie sci-fi flick Space Command loaded with Trek, Babylon 5 alums

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Sep 2, 2014

A new trailer for the indie sci-fi flick Space Command has arrived, and it’s loaded with familiar sci-fi faces and some 1950s pulp attitude. Honestly, it looks like a lot of fun.

The series, developed by veteran writer and director Marc Scott Zicree (Sliders, Space Precinct), is meant to evoke the nostalgia and positivity of classic science fiction. The effects are a little silly, and the whole thing has a low-budget feel, but it’s still a delightful genre throwback. It almost has a bit of a Star Trek: The Original Series vibe.

The best part? You’ll recognize a boatload of the cast. It includes Star Trek players Ethan Phillips, Robert Picardo and Armin Shimmerman; Babylon 5 alums Mira Furlan and Bill Mumy; former The X-Files fan fave Dean Haglund and acclaimed creature actor Doug Jones (Hellboy, Falling Skies). It’s a fun cast, and if nothing else, it’s a blast to see them all together in one project.

Watch the new trailer above and check out the synopsis below:

The SC stories follow the bold future adventures of the United Planet’s Space Command, a dedicated group of scientists, soldiers and adventurers exploring and taming the vast expanse of our solar system for human colonization … Reminiscent of sci-fi’s optimistic past, SPACE COMMAND promises high-flying adventure, stunning visual effects, memorable characters and thoughtful discussions of eternally human conflicts.

Shooting for the first film resumed Aug. 25, and the process is reportedly in the “home stretch” to wrap up the first installment of the potential franchise. What do you think? Is this something you’d actually watch?

(Via Giant Freakin Robot)

Tag: Space Command
Tag: Robert Picardo
Tag: Mira Furlan

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: