New trailer for NBC's Constantine hints at Justice League member cameo

A new, international trailer for NBC’s Constantine has arrived — and it seems to drop a pretty massive DC easter egg.

You can check out the trailer below, which has a fair bit of new footage, but if you look closely around the 47-second mark, you might see a certain helmet that should be pretty familiar to comic fans.

That’s right: Someone seems to be picking up Doctor Fate’s helmet, meaning the longtime DC hero and sometime Justice League member might eventually make an appearance on the series. Or, you know, at least his helmet will.

We’ve been wondering just how deep Constantine might dig into the DC canon, and it seems the producers will start dropping breadcrumbs early and often. Assuming they can strike a balance in the same vein as Arrow, it could be a great avenue into the mystical side of the DC universe.

Check out the trailer below:

NBC’s Constantine is set to debut this fall. What other DC cameos would you like to see?

(Via Comic Book Movie)