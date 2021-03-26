Paramount developing new 'Transformers' movie from Marvel's Defenders scribe

Paramount Pictures is rolling out with yet another Transformers movie, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Friday afternoon.

The mystery project is being written by Marco Ramirez (showrunner of Netflix's Defenders miniseries). However, a script still needs to be written. According to THR, the studio has agreed to "a blind script commitment to develop a new feature based on the popular Hasbro brand." While plot details are non-existent right now, it is reportedly confirmed that the story will be set apart from the mainstream Autobots vs. Decepticons canon that has been expanding since 2007.

Angel Manuel Soto, director of last year's critically-acclaimed Charm City Kings, has been tapped to helm the untitled film, which represents the studio's commitment to continuing the Transformers film franchise after Michael Bay's five contributions to the series. The big screen IP enjoyed a welcome return to basics in 2018's Bumblebee (directed by Laika Studios co-founder, Travis Knight), which enjoyed positive reviews and a lucrative box office run. Despite that, a sequel hasn't been announced.

“There’s a lot of places you can take Bumblebee, because he’s so accessible as a character,” franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told SYFY WIRE in 2018.

Early last year, it was reported that two new Transformers projects were in development from screenwriters Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) and James Vanderbilt (Scream 5). Only Harold's story ended up with the green-light and Stephen Caple Jr. (Creed II) is coming aboard to direct.