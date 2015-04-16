Latest Stories

CostumeBlackWidow_AgeofUltron.jpg

New video reveals cool Avengers: Age of Ultron concept art and costume design

Nathalie Caron
Apr 16, 2015

Marvel has unleashed a brand-new video featurette that takes a nifty behind-the-scenes look into the various costumes worn by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The a-little-over-two-minute clip features some nice video interviews with director Joss Whedon and costume designer extraordinaire Alexandra Byrne, as well as with Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Quicksilver) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor).

In it, they discuss what kinds of material they used for the superhero (and not-so-superhero) garb, and what went on from a design perspective. Of particular interest: the cool pieces of concept art, the evolution of Thor’s look over three movies, Black Widow’s new badass costume and the evolution of The Twins' outfits. Check it out:

Avengers: Age of Ultron arrives in theaters on May 1. Are you looking forward to seeing the various costumes our Avengers will wear in action in their second outing?

(via Comic Book Resources)

Tag: Avengers: Age of Ultron
Tag: Joss Whedon
Tag: Chris Hemsworth
Tag: Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Tag: Marvel

