New video reveals cool Avengers: Age of Ultron concept art and costume design

Marvel has unleashed a brand-new video featurette that takes a nifty behind-the-scenes look into the various costumes worn by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The a-little-over-two-minute clip features some nice video interviews with director Joss Whedon and costume designer extraordinaire Alexandra Byrne, as well as with Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Quicksilver) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor).

In it, they discuss what kinds of material they used for the superhero (and not-so-superhero) garb, and what went on from a design perspective. Of particular interest: the cool pieces of concept art, the evolution of Thor’s look over three movies, Black Widow’s new badass costume and the evolution of The Twins' outfits. Check it out:

Avengers: Age of Ultron arrives in theaters on May 1. Are you looking forward to seeing the various costumes our Avengers will wear in action in their second outing?

