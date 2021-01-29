New WandaVision trailer teases rest of season with one question: ’What’s outside of Westfield?’

The fourth episode of WandaVision brought some surprise returns, big reveals, and a whole lot of exposition to the Disney+ MCU series. So what happens next? We finally have a fresh trailer for the back half of the first season to find out.

Spoilers ahead for Episode 4 of the Disney+ original series WandaVision!

The latest episode welcomed some familiar faces to the makeshift S.W.O.R.D. base outside the town of Westfield, as Thor’s Darcy (played by Kat Dennings) and Ant-Man and the Wasp’s FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (played by Randall Park) showed up to help try and unravel the mystery around this Avengers sitcom-broadcasting sci-fi town. The episode paid off a lot of the mystery set-up last week with the presence of Monica Rambeau (played by Teyonah Parris), as we finally get a peek at how "real" world is responding to this drone-vanishing anomaly.

Looking ahead to the next batch of episodes, the streaming service has dropped a new trailer featuring footage from a few more sitcom eras, as well as the S.W.O.R.D. response on the outside.

Check out the new trailer below:

Video of Sneak Peek | Marvel Studios&#039; WandaVision | Disney+

The big takeaways? The magical sitcom world is going to continue to unravel as Wanda tries to keep it going, and the S.W.O.R.D. forces outside don’t seem very patient to keep waiting and watching the show. Instead, they’re looking to make an armed cameo (hey-o!) pretty soon.

As for Vision, he also continues scratching away at the weirdness of his new life, and finally asks the question: “What’s outside of Westfield?” We see him suiting up and taking flight, presumably to figure it out for himself a few episodes down the line. We also get a few more traditional Marvel movie shots, with some action and set pieces, though they’re so fleeting its hard to glean much context. But rest assured — action is presumably coming soon.

New episodes of WandaVision drop Fridays on Disney+.