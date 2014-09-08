New Winter Soldier BTS video shows how they pulled off the film's effects

Ahead of tomorrowâs home release of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, weâve got a very cool and lengthy featurette giving us a peek into the Marvel filmâs visually stunning special effects.

The nearly six-minute video featurette was plucked from the Japanese Blu-ray edition of The Winter Soldier, hence the presence of those lovely subtitles in the video.

It takes a look at how the Captain AmericaÂ special-effects team managed to pull off aging Hayley Atwellâs Peggy Carter, Falcon's (Anthony Mackie) feats of flight, the massively explosive (and visually stunning) Helicarrier sequence and the final battle between Cap (Chris Evans) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan). Basically, it shows how every movie is now practically an animated movie; we just don't know it.

Have a look:



Captain America: The Winter Soldier will be released tomorrow, Sept. 9, on Blu-ray and DVD.

(via Comic Book Movie)