New York Comic Con 2019: Everything you need to know, from top panels to big guests

New York Comic Con may exist in the shadow of the juggernaut that is San Diego's convention, but as any good genre fan knows, the industry is just getting started in July — October's when things really get juicy. The panels will still be stacked with stars and showrunners, epic new trailers will still tease fans, and the Q&As will still make even the hardest horrorhound leak a few tears. Summer blockbuster season might be over, but there's still plenty in store.

So of course fans have questions about the con. Not to worry: SYFY WIRE will be on the ground reporting live from New York (on more than just Saturday night, too) and live-streaming the con when NYCC 2019 kicks off. But before that, we've prepared an FAQ for first-time convention-goers and longtime cosplay aficionados alike.

Note the details:

New York Comic Con 2019 runs from Thursday, Oct. 3 to Sunday, Oct. 6.

The main convention goes from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET(with some events happening even later than that) through Saturday. Sunday starts at 10 a.m. and concludes at 5 p.m. The main hub is at the Javits Center, located at 655 West 34th Street. However, some events may take place around New York City at locations like The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center, and the Hudson Mercantile/Annexes.

Secure the badge:

Well, unless you have a badge already, you'll currently only be able to buy passes for Thursday. They're selling for $55 at the moment. Passes for all four days of the con are sold out, as are single-day badges for every other day. However kids under five can attend NYCC for free — no badge needed.

Peep the panels:

After Star Wars and Marvel popped much of their big news at cons outside of the conventional leaders, with Star Wars Celebration and the D23 Expo shouldering much of the announcement burden, fans may think there's not much left to talk about this late in the year. But below, we've compiled some of the more exciting moments to be coming to the con:

-Marvel's comic presence will still be felt with plenty of panels previewing what's to come from its heroes — not limited to its revitalized X-Men, as the Dawn of X is nigh.

-The Walking Dead is hosting a panel that should shed some light about the upcoming third series on AMC. Possibly even a title for the kid-centric zombie show.

-Angel is getting a 20th Anniversary panel, one that will feature tons of cast members (James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, J. August Richards, Amy, Acker, and Alexis Denisof) and a familiar moderator (Buffy's Clare Kramer).

-Batman Beyond also celebrates 20 years, with a discussion hosted by none other than SYFY WIRE.

Mourn the absent:

Like we mentioned, with The Rise of Skywalker getting the deluxe treatment at a con of its own and Marvel's incredible upcoming lineup getting rolled out by its corporate overlords, Disney's big names have no reason to drop anything big at NYCC.

