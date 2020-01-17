Next Arrowverse crossover will go back to basics, Guggenheim teases Crisis fallout

With all the Arrowverse heroes now sharing the same Earth, that post-Crisis shake-up will definitely have ramifications for the next super team-up. So what can fans expect the next time all the heroes get together for some crossover action?

Arrowverse producer Marc Guggenheim told TV Line they’re already kicking around “ideas for ideas” when it comes to the next crossover, and he’s been in communication with the network about how they’ll bring all (or some) of the heroes together the next time around. It’s still early, though, so don’t expect any confirmation of what foe or event the newly-formed Justice League might see later this year.

But what could Guggenheim tell us? Well, don’t expect something nearly as huge and complex as Crisis on Infinite Earths the next time around. It took years of planning to pull off the Crisis, so the creative teams are looking to go at bit smaller the next time around.

“Look, I hate comparisons to [Avengers:] Endgame, because it’s just not fair — we’re working with Endgame‘s catering budget — but Marvel didn’t follow up Endgame with Endgame 2. I think you’ve got to build to an event of this kind,” he said. “The one thing we’re all in agreement on — cast, crew executives, you name it — is that we’re not going to go as big next year. In fact, Mark [Pedowitz] and I were talking about ‘returning to the roots’ of our crossovers, and I’ll leave it to people to interpret what that means.”

Considering the first few years of crossovers typically focused more on show-to-show team-ups (as opposed to 4-5 episode events encompassing every character from every series), it stands to reason we could see some smaller-scale events that meld different shows (i.e. The Flash/Black Lightning, or Supergirl/Batwoman), as opposed to something huge. After having the multiverse destroyed, taking on something a bit smaller could be the perfect palate cleanser.

As for the day-to-day proceedings of the Arrowverse, Guggenheim promised the changes of creating Earth Prime will continue to play out across every show. Though we didn't get to see much of it at the end of Crisis, he promised Batwoman will have plenty of shocking changes to the Gotham fans know. And we've already peeked a bit of Supergirl's fallout, with Lex Luthor now a national treasure. So stay tuned. Crisis might be over, but the shockwave is still rocking along.