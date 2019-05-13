Latest Stories

neXt
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: neXt trailer introduces terrifying A.I.; Scoob adds young stars; more
David Benioff, George R.R. Martin, and D.B. Weiss at Thrones S8 premiere
Tag: TV
George R.R. Martin dispells baseless rumor about A Song of Ice and Fire's completion
Missandei-Game-Of-Thrones
Tag: Fangrrls
Why Missandei's death on Game Of Thrones felt particularly problematic
Luke and Han argue on the Death Star in Star Wars Episode IV
Tag: Science
Start a story about Star Wars (or anything else), and this AI bot will finish it
neXt
More info i
Image Credit: Fox

WIRE Buzz: neXt trailer introduces terrifying A.I.; Scoob adds young stars; more

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
May 13, 2019

In today's WIRE Buzz, we see further proof that A.I. is here to rule us all, Scoob gets some young star power, and a wicked stepsister's side of the story is one step closer to being told on the big screen.

First, Fox premiered the trailer for its newest sci-fi show neXt. The show stars John Slattery (Mad Men, Captain America: Civil War) as a tech magnate whose creation, an artificial intelligence, is starting to become too smart for anyone's liking.

Check out the full trailer below:

The upcoming show also stars Fernanda Andrade (The Devil Inside) as a cybercrime agent with Homeland Cybersecurity who teams with Slattery to stop a possible global catastrophe.

(via Deadline)

Scooby Gang

Image Credit: Warner Brothers

Next, the new Scooby-Doo animated film, Scoob, has scored another set of great actors. If this keeps up, we're going to have an Endgame-sized cast on our hands.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage will voice a young Shaggy, while Mckenna Grace (young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel) will take on young Daphne. Will Forte and Amanda Seyfried have already been announced as playing their older counterparts, joining Zac Ephron, Gina Rodriguez, Frank Welker, Tracy Morgan, Mark Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Kiersey Clemons in a star-studded cast.

It might be time to head to the store for some Scooby Snacks come May 15, 2020, when Scoob opens wide.

Stepsister

Image Credit: Scholastic Press

Finally, even though the book doesn't officially release until tomorrow, May 14, the movie adaptation of Jennifer Donnelly's Stepsister already has a producing team ready to go.

The Hollywood Reporter states Lynette Howell Taylor (51 Entertainment) and Bruna Papandrea (Made Up Stories) will join forces to bring this fantasy book to life. It tells the story of Isabella, one of Cinderella's "ugly" stepsisters, who after the incident with the glass slipper, must reexamine her life and determine where true beauty comes. With Taylor and Papandrea's pedigree — A Star is Born, and Big Little Lies respectively — Donnelly's story would appear to be in good hands.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: neXT
Tag: Scoob
Tag: Mckenna Grace
Tag: Iain Armitage
Tag: stepsister
Tag: WIRE Buzz

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: