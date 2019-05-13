WIRE Buzz: neXt trailer introduces terrifying A.I.; Scoob adds young stars; more

In today's WIRE Buzz, we see further proof that A.I. is here to rule us all, Scoob gets some young star power, and a wicked stepsister's side of the story is one step closer to being told on the big screen.

First, Fox premiered the trailer for its newest sci-fi show neXt. The show stars John Slattery (Mad Men, Captain America: Civil War) as a tech magnate whose creation, an artificial intelligence, is starting to become too smart for anyone's liking.

The upcoming show also stars Fernanda Andrade (The Devil Inside) as a cybercrime agent with Homeland Cybersecurity who teams with Slattery to stop a possible global catastrophe.

Next, the new Scooby-Doo animated film, Scoob, has scored another set of great actors. If this keeps up, we're going to have an Endgame-sized cast on our hands.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage will voice a young Shaggy, while Mckenna Grace (young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel) will take on young Daphne. Will Forte and Amanda Seyfried have already been announced as playing their older counterparts, joining Zac Ephron, Gina Rodriguez, Frank Welker, Tracy Morgan, Mark Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Kiersey Clemons in a star-studded cast.

It might be time to head to the store for some Scooby Snacks come May 15, 2020, when Scoob opens wide.

Finally, even though the book doesn't officially release until tomorrow, May 14, the movie adaptation of Jennifer Donnelly's Stepsister already has a producing team ready to go.

The Hollywood Reporter states Lynette Howell Taylor (51 Entertainment) and Bruna Papandrea (Made Up Stories) will join forces to bring this fantasy book to life. It tells the story of Isabella, one of Cinderella's "ugly" stepsisters, who after the incident with the glass slipper, must reexamine her life and determine where true beauty comes. With Taylor and Papandrea's pedigree — A Star is Born, and Big Little Lies respectively — Donnelly's story would appear to be in good hands.